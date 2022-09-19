For Senator Patrick Leahy’s final year in office, the Lake Champlain Basin Program is dedicating its first ever photography contest to the senator.

According to Ryan Mitchell, Communications and Publications Coordinator for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, Leahy has been a supporter of the program.

The program coordinates efforts to upkeep the basin’s water quality and the competition also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Mitchell says it is a way to get the community more involved in the health of the lake.

“Anybody can submit, you don’t have to be a professional photographer,” said Mitchell. “Actually, the more we get from people who are out just enjoying the lake, that’s really the most important thing. That’s what we hope to achieve with this. It is continuing to build interest and concern for the lake and the health of the watershed.”

The competition is free to enter and there is no limit on the number of photos you can submit. Winners will be announced on October 8th.

In a statement, Senator Leahy said: “Lake Champlain is one of my favorite places to photograph. The lake itself is beautiful, but the surrounding streams, wildlife and people who make the basin such a vibrant place to live also make wonderful subjects for photos. I’m looking forward to seeing the entries and announcing the winners next month. I thank the Lake Champlain Basin Program for organizing this contest as part of the recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which has been key to protecting Lake Champlain and waterways across the Nation.”