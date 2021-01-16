Lake Champlain Chocolates recalling some of its milk chocolate items

Lake Champlain Chocolates is recalling some of its milk chocolate products because of the chance that some of them may be contaminated by foreign objects. They did this after a customer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in an unidentified product of theirs. They also wrote that no one has reported any adverse health effects from the contamination.

The affected milk chocolate items have all been produced since last July. Several varieties of the company’s Five Star bars are part of the recall, and they may have been included in Christmas gift baskets. Anyone who has one of the milk chocolate products listed here should throw it out.

Lake Champlain Chocolates officials wrote that the affected items are sold in all 50 states, as well as in the three Vermont retail stores the company operates itself. Two of those stores are in Burlington — one at the company’s factory and headquarters on Pine Street and one at the Church Street Marketplace. The third is in Waterbury.