Lake Champlain Community Sailing School will kick off the summer season with a season opener celebration on Saturday, June 2.

Executive Director Owen Milne is eager to get their season up and running. The center will host activities all day on Saturday to celebrate the opening. The activities are all open to the public and some are free of charge.

Starting at noon, the center will offer 50 minute instructional sails for five dollars. In addition to sailing, the center will also offer yoga and painting on the deck. Food trucks will also be down at the Burlington Waterfront. Vendors will include the Broccoli Bar, Jamaicans Supreme, Sisters of Anarchy and Ali’s Kebab Café.

Following sailing activities, the Center will be hosting a cocktail reception on the dock from 4:30 to 8:30pm. Sailors of all skill levels are welcome to attend the season opening celebration.