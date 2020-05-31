Lake Champlain Ferry services beginning transition back to normal

Since mid-March, the Lake Champlain Ferries have had their operations reduced. They have been primarily focusing on the Grand Isle — Cumberland Head Ferry crossing, as many travel to and from NY for work on it, and for the crucial role it plays in the supply chain, getting truckers across.

Since things have started looking up, they have began to make the transition back to normal. Hoping to get people back to work, Operations Manager Heather Stewart, says they’re now operating at about 50-60 percent, and aren’t sure when they will return to full capacity.

“We want to get the boat crews back at work, so far so good, we anticipate being down, how down will we be? We dont know, but it feels good to get crew back and boats running again,” says Stewart.

The Charlotte — Essex Ferry, will have two boats running seven days a week, and the Grand Isle — Cumberland Head will resume three boat service Monday through Friday, while remaining two boats during the weekend.