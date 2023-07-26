When it comes to water levels following this months flooding and excess rain, Lake Champlain is now getting the attention instead of rivers and streams. The lake is reaching record-high levels for this time of year, and it’s starting to cause problems along the shore.

The National Weather Service said that confirmed Lake Champlain is at 99 feet as of Tuesday, Jwhich is three feet higher than normal for this time of year and only one foot away from flood stage. That number broke or tied single-day record-high lake levels three days in a row from July 23-25, topping statistics that date back more than 100 years.

The extra water has caused many docks and beaches to go completely underwater, with popular spots like Leddy Beach losing all of its sandy coast at certain points. On top of that, it’s possible some boats may have received damage from flood debris now floating in the lake.

“Lake Champlain has dozens of tributaries that flow into the lake, but they only have one exit region, and that is to the north along the Canadian border and the Richelieu River,” said Scott Whittier, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Burlington. “It’s going to fill up like a bathtub with putting in four or five faucets on a drain that can only exit at one time.”

Whittier and other experts say it’ll likely take a few months of dryer-than-normal weather for the lake to get back to its average depth for the fall. However, Whittier says when the water does go back down, it’s likely that a lot of flood debris will wash up on shore, and debris that is currently submerged could become visible.