The Ski Jumping World Cup starts Friday in Lake Placid and will feature athletes from all around the world.

Tate Frantz grew up in Lake Placid and started ski jumping through a New York educational foundation program.

“I started ski jumping right here in Lake Placid when I was 9 years old. I got started just on the 20 meter here at the Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex. I got lucky enough to just come out here one day after school and try the sport, and just fell in love with it,” said Frantz.

Frantz is making his world cup debut, after qualifying for the event at the Continental Cup in Japan two weeks ago.

“I’m super excited. It’ll be a fun experience on the same hill where I’ve grown up watching older people jump on. The same hills I’ve seen in the skyline of Lake Placid my whole life. It’ll be a fun full circle journey for me,” said Frantz.

Frantz will be the youngest competitor in the field at just 17-years-old, with a year and a half of high school left.

“I’m the only guy on the team. Probably the only guy at this World Cup who’s still in high school. Every night after training I have to go back to my room, do my homework, so it’s definitely a little bit of an added bonus for me to always be focusing on something else,” said Frantz.

Frantz is 20 years younger than the competitions oldest athlete, Manuel Fettner, who has been on the world cup circuit since 2001.

Lake Placid has a history of sending people to the Olympics, including Billy Demong. Demong won the USA’s first gold medal for Nordic combined in 2010 and has been a positive influence for Frantz.

“Billy and I are actually good friends. Whenever we’re around each other we hang out and go to dinner sometimes, so he’s been a good mentor in the sport. He has a lot of good knowledge with staying in a positive mindset and everything and explaining to kind of relax at your first World Cup experience and treat it more like a learning experience,” said Frantz.

According to Frantz, being in Lake Placid is special because it will be the first time his parents are able to see him compete in an international competition.

His goal is to represent Team USA and Lake Placid at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.