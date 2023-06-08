Lake Placid, NY – The Lake Placid Center for the Arts has been awarded a $7.5 million dollar grant from New York State to build a brand-new facility, just in time for the center’s anniversary.

“Our facilities currently have served us so well. Over the last 50 years, we’ve done so many programs, and it’s really become a home for so many people and we have reached sort of a lot of limits with those facilities,” said LPCA Director of Communications Alison Simcox.

The LPCA serves approximately 60,000 people per year and has a wide variety of programs and arts offerings including art galleries, dance studios, and a theater.

Simcox said everyone is thrilled to have the state make a historic investment in arts in the Adirondacks.

“Everyone is thrilled and so excited about the possibilities, and we’re hoping to take this momentum and run, really work together to figure out what comes next,” said Simcox.

Simcox said they’re in the beginning stages of figuring out what a new facility may look like but will remain in its current location on the corner of Saranac and Algonquin.

“Right now, we’re planning. We don’t really know what it’s going to look like right now, so it’s an exciting moment, and we really truly are looking to our community to help us, guide us, to build what works for everyone,” said Simcox.

Simcox said the $7.5 million dollar investment is just the beginning, and the LPCA will still rely on their partners and donors to run all of their normal programming and any other funds a new facility may need.

It likely will be several years before a new facility is complete, but they will continue to seek community input on what the new LPCA should look like.