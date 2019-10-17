Lake Placid to receive part of VA grant

Federal funding is earmarked for Lake Placid, New York to support disabled veteran’s recreational and community-based activities.

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant Wednesday.

Specifically, the United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation will benefit.

“All veterans are valued members of our communities and deserve opportunities to thrive both mentally and physically. I am proud to be an outspoken supporter for initiatives to help our veterans live fulfilling lives,” Rep. Stefanik said.

In total, 126 grants totaling $14.8 million were awarded.

The money can be used to help fund, develop, and implement adaptive sports programs including equine therapy, cycling, kayaking, and hiking.