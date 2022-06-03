Lake Region Union High School in Orleans canceled classes classes Friday after school officials say they were alerted to a “gun threat” allegedly made on social media. It’s the second school in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union to close this week after authorities learned of a potential threat.

In a statement to families and the community, Superintendent Penny Chamberlin said the alleged threat was received at Lake Region Union at around 8 p.m. Thursday. A minor was taken into police custody, she said.

Chamberlain said the district’s elementary and middle schools would remain open Friday. The Vermont State Police said there would be an enhanced police presence in the area.

“We are greatly appreciative to all members of the community who called and conveyed evidence to administration and the authorities which allowed us to quickly secure the situation,” Chamberlain said.

Lake Region Union High is the fourth Vermont school to receive a threat in the last two weeks.

Orleans Elementary School canceled classes Tuesday after officials allegedly received a threat from a student on May 24. Police determined the student “posed no threat” and classes resumed Wednesday.

In May, police in Montpelier opened an investigation into a potential threat to Montpelier High School. Authorities eventual obtained an extreme risk order under Vermont “red flag” law and seized guns and ammunition from a student’s home. Officials shared details of the incident one day after 19 children and two adults were shot and killed by a gunman at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 25, police in Hinesberg said a Burlington student had threatened to “shoot up” Champlain Valley Union High School. School district officials determined the threat was not “imminent” and classes went on as scheduled amid an increased police presence on campus.