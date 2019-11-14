Lamoille County pair accused of burglarizing convenience stores

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in Lamoille and Franklin counties.

State police say Sonya Wood, 29, of Johnson, and 33-year-old Ryan Alflin of Eden forced their way into at least five convenience stores in October and early November. The burglaries were committed late at night or in early morning and involved the theft of cigarettes and cash.

Wood and Aflin were arrested Wednesday, accused of breaking into Waterville Market, Cambridge Village Market, Eden General Store, Eden Mini Mart and Adams Quick Stop. The pair are due in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 23 on charges of burglary, unlawful mischief, grand larceny and petit larceny.

Police say the investigation is continuing.