Land dispute between city and town of Plattsburgh likely headed to court

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – A lengthy feud between the City of Plattsburgh and the Town of Plattsburgh over 240 acres of land appears to be headed to court.

After submitting a formal petition for the annexation of the land located near Rugar Street earlier this month, the city scheduled a public hearing. Town officials claim the hearing was scheduled without their consent.

The public hearing has to be held in order for the city to move forward with their petition, but Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman believes a video conference won’t allow for meaningful public feedback, and that the entire process is being rushed by Mayor Colin Read.

“Sadly, the City of Plattsburgh under Mayor Read’s leadership is once again demonstrating a dubious disregard for public engagement,” Cashman said. “I anticipate that there could be several hundred people that want to participate in the public hearing, so something like Zoom or some other web-based opportunity really isn’t going to cut the mustard.”

As of now, the city doesn’t have any specific plans for the 240 acres, but Read has said it could be used for future industrial or residential developments.

“There is no developer waiting in the wings, so what is the rush? We’re willing to sit down, have the conversation, we always have been,” Cashman said. “But particularly during these times of COVID-19, we have a responsibility to make sure it’s done in the best public health interest.”

The city had been eyeing the land for over two years, but in the wake of their recent steps to formally annex it, town officials plan to bring this fight to court to prevent the hearing from taking place.

“I daresay many of the residents of the City of Plattsburgh don’t even know about the potential plans, or lack thereof, that the city has,” Cashman said. “As everyone is well aware, the city can’t manage the five acres as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, how are they going to manage 240 acres without a plan?”

A request for comment on these developments was sent to Mayor Read’s office and the Plattsburgh Common Council, but as of Monday evening, neither party has responded.