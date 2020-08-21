Late effort to put Essex merger on the ballot falls short

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – For years, the Essex Selectboard and the Essex Junction Board of Trustees have debated merging the two communities under one charter, but longstanding disagreements have prevented it from happening.

It appears that will remain the case, despite trustees’ efforts to put the merger on the November ballot in both municipalities.



“The turnout during presidential elections is significantly higher than what happens during our regular town and village meetings,” said Andrew Brown, President of the Essex Junction Board of Trustees. “If we wait, that is something that will very likely result in fewer individuals having their voice heard on this issue.”

Brown’s pitch was met with skepticism from the Essex Selectboard, particularly because any plan to put the merger on the ballot would have to be completed by the end of this week. The coronavirus pandemic had initially forced both sides to pump the brakes on merger-related work, and the Essex Selectboard was less keen on signing off on a ballot item so close to deadline.

“We had longstanding agreements on how we’re going to do this, and getting public input and participation was a keystone part of that,” said Andy Watts of the Essex Selectboard. “We’re severely limiting it going forward with a deadline that is tomorrow.”

In the past, merger talks have gotten held up due to trustees and selectboard members coming and going through the years. In this instance, several new members of the Essex Selectboard said they needed more time to get up to speed.



The Essex Junction Board of Trustees will likely still move forward and ask voters in their municipality what they think about a potential merger, but both towns need to be in agreement to make a merger official.