A Vermont World War II Veteran missing in action for over 50 years was buried on Saturday, September 3rd in Hinesburg.

Private Hathaway served his nation as a 20-year-old in Company E, 2nd battalion 109th infantry regiment, 28th infantry division. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency found circumstantial evidence along with matching DNA to confirm the body in 2020.

His name is recorded on a monument in the Netherlands that displays the names of those missing from action. His name will now have a rosette placed on it to show he’s finally been accounted for.