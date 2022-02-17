The latest storm could create dangerous situations as heavy rain combined with melting snow and ice could lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths across the U.S. and many drivers make the fatal mistake of driving over flooded roadways.

Abby Keller, the NE Regional Preparedness Manager for the American Red Cross recommends that people can prepare for potential flash floods by carrying around kits that include flashlights and bottles of water. “If you come across a flooded road and you don’t know how deep the water is, we highly encourage you to turn around,” says Keller.

Meteorologist Matthew Taly recommends to “monitor the river, take a look at it. What’s going on with it? What’s happening?”

If water levels start rising, the Red Cross recommends to evacuate as soon as possible. “Don’t just think, oh, maybe I’ll just wait this out and see how bad things can get,” said Keller. “Because flooding can happen very, very quickly, and things can get bad and unsafe very quickly.” Keller recommends to get to higher ground if you can’t leave your house safely.

Another concern about flash floods are the safety of dams, as Vermont’s State Auditor Doug Hoffer has found that many dams in the state are in poor condition. “You mention that we’re facing that possibility of some floods. Those are events you want to be thinking about if you’re working for the Dam safety program,” said Hoffer.

The dams could be more susceptible when the water starts rising. “It’s one thing to say the dam is reasonably safe under normal operating conditions. But if we have events like climate change, that’s when the dams are really at risk. They could overtop and so forth.”

An additional big concern at this time of year is ice jams. Melting temperatures can free up big blocks of ice that can block the flow of water on rivers, leading to flooding.