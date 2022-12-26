The storm made it challenging for some families to celebrate the holidays as some continue to deal with power outages.

[soloman thorpe, dylan martin]

“We didn’t even get to set up the tree and stuff,” says CVU student Soloman Thorpe. “We haven’t done Christmas yet.”

Wifi has also been an issue in certain areas in Hinesburg.

“We’re going almost five days of no internet which means no wifi,” says Jennifer Prue. “I’m sure kid can’t be facetiming grandparents. You can’t communicate with family from all around the country and the world.”

The lack of Wifi has made it difficult for folks to work from home.

According to Washington Electric, fewer than 2-thousand homes still don’t have power. Most should be restored by Tuesday. Nevertheless, the more complicated areas could take until later in the week.