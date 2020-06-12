Law enforcement reform plan presented to Vermont Legislature

MONTPELIER – A list of ten recommendations intended to modernize Vermont policing was presented to the Legislature on Thursday.

The ten-point proposal is seen by public safety leaders and community advocates as the starting point for a larger conversation on police reform.

The recommendations are as follows:

Change hiring practices at law enforcement agencies. Modernize training of law enforcement personnel. Improve the process for promotions and selecting supervisors. Ensure allegations of police misconduct are investigated with transparency and consistency. Implement a standardized, statewide data collection system for use of force, traffic stops, arrests, mental health and other related topics. Require body-worn cameras for all law enforcement officers. Redouble community collaboration efforts. Implement one or more means of providing community oversight of police. Create and adopt a statewide use-of-force policy. Develop a statewide stance on use of military surplus equipment.

Michael Schirling, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said there has been a lot of collaboration on the recommendations between State agencies and representatives of the Fair and Impartial Policing Committee.

“We’ve got buy-in from all, for the most part, all the agencies in Vermont pulling the same direction to really move the ball down the field at a much faster pace,” Schirling said. “It’s really important to note, this is just the beginning of a process.”

Schirling testified before the Vermont Senate Government Operations Committee on Thursday.

“You have to have a unified policy and unified operations on key topics for all 251 Vermont communities,” Schirling said. “They way that someone interacts with police in one town should not be vastly different than the way it occurs in another town.”

Tabitha Moore serves on the Fair and Impartial Policing Committee, which collaborated with public safety leaders in writing the recommendations.

“The attempt here is to unify policing efforts and encourage that internal reflection and dialogue about whether or not you can get on board with 21st Century policing and practices,” Moore said. “I think it’s a real challenge to the law enfocement community to either step up or get out.”

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan weighed in on the potential changes as well.

“I believe that Vermont should be reinvesting into communities and shrinking the footprint of law enforcement by funding access to health care, education, housing, and restorative justice practices,” Donovan wrote in a statement. “I support instituting alternative models of public safety and peacekeeping other than law enforcement.”

His full statement can be found here.

Donovan will testify before the Senate Government Operations Committee on Friday.