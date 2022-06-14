Woodstock, VT — Law enforcement agencies are responding to an emergency in the town of Woodstock around the area of 13 Slayton Terrace.

The Woodstock Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that this is an active situation and is asking those in the area to shelter in place. Members of the public are being asked to avoid this area.

Vermont State Police have announced that the incident was reported as a shooting. Members of the community who were in the area have told us that gunshots could be heard at around 1:30 pm.

This is a developing incident and we will provide updates when we get additional details from Vermont State Police.