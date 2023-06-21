Work underneath the golden dome is finished for 2023, and one of the final decisions made by lawmakers could have a significant impact on future elections in the Queen City.

Tuesday evening, state lawmakers wrapped up the veto session ahead of schedule, upholding some of Governor Phil Scott’s decisions, but overturning quite a few.

One of the vetoes lawmakers reversed will allow people living in Burlington who are not U.S. citizens but are in the country legally to vote in local elections. Gov. Scott vetoed that charter change after voters approved it this past Town Meeting Day, but the House and Senate overrode Scott’s veto by wide margins.

Burlington is now the third city in Vermont where residents without U.S. citizenship are allowed to vote in local elections, joining Winooski and Montpelier, each of which implemented the charter change a couple years ago. The cities of Winooski and Montpelier faced lawsuits from Republicans for making the change, but a Supreme Court judges dismissed the lawsuits.

After overriding the veto, lawmakers say they’re happy to give this right to more residents.

“I have neighbors who are refugees,” said State Representative Kate Logan, a Progressive from Burlington. “Their children were born in the United States, they attend Burlington School District, they’re impacted in every possible way by the decisions that we make in our community, and [they] certainly have a right to vote.”

“There was also a Supreme Court case on this very matter that did rule that towns have this authority through charter change to allow noncitizens to vote on local issues,” said House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat from Burlington, on Winooski and Montpelier implementing noncitizen voting a few years prior.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, noncitizens make up roughly five percent of Burlington’s population, which translates to just over 2,000 people. Representatives say if all of those people register to vote and partake in elections, it could have a major impact on the outcomes of future votes.