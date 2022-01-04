Montpelier, VT — Today lawmakers convened for the 2022 legislative session and voted to meet remotely for the first two weeks. House Speaker Jill Krowinski said that given the ongoing COVID surge fueled by the omicron variant, she felt this was not a tough call.

“I believe it’s definitely the best decision for us to work remotely for the first two weeks, just looking at the latest numbers, the hospitalizations, the increase in the weekly positivity rate, I think it’s really important that we start off our work in a way that is productive and we don’t have to shut down.”

Despite the 106 to 19 vote in the House Chamber, some lawmakers aren’t as keen on legislating through a computer screen.

State Rep. Laura Sibilia said given the time and money spent preparing the State House for a safe 2022 session, it feels wasteful to hold off on going back. “The work and investments that have gone into this building to make it safe for legislators to participate in person and remotely in a hybrid fashion, it’s pretty significant. This building is ready for people to be in it.”

Rep. Sibilia also believes that going remote sends the wrong message to Vermonters. “We’re sending our kids in, we’re sending our teachers in, we’re sending our healthcare workers in. My daughter is a nurse in another state, the amount of stress they’re under, it’s not okay and they don’t have the same provisions so it’s time.”

House Republicans said working remotely makes it difficult to develop policy, reach across the aisle or even have a productive conversation. House Minority Leader Patricia McCoy did vote in favor of going remote, a compromise with House Democrats who initially wanted to stay out of the building for at least another month.

“I know there’s some frustration that we’re not going to be back in this building right now, but the health and safety of the legislators that will come in here and work as well as the staff that is here took precedence for me.”