CANTON, N.Y. — St. Lawrence University is facing a lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault involving two of the university’s employees in April 2022.

On Wednesday, April 5, Wigdor LLP, a law firm in New York City, filed the lawsuit against the university.

The petitioner, an employee of the university, told St. Lawrence University officials that they were sexually assaulted by another employee of the university.

The lawsuit alleges that the university has not investigated the incident, and the involved party continues to be employed by the university.

Wigdor LLP released a statement in a press release regarding the lawsuit, saying that “no female employee should be forced to work for an employer who fails to protect her from sexual violence. We look forward to holding St. Lawrence responsible for its failure to protect our client from her horrific experience and its ongoing refusal to comply with the law and attempt to right this wrong.”

In a statement by a university spokesperson, the university claims they provided full support to the claimant when they made the university aware of the allegations.

The university believes there are substantial defenses to these claims and will respond in court. The university also sent out an email to students and staff, making them aware of the situation.

A student at St. Lawrence University reacted to the news, saying, “I was obviously shocked and disturbed by the news of that being a possibility of that happening in the SLU community, and I was obviously upset that I hadn’t heard about it before. I think that’s something that everyone should know, especially if the professor is still teaching classes. Picturing myself as a student in those classes obviously makes me very uncomfortable.”

In a statement to students, University President Kathryn Morris said, “We trust that members of our community will understand the importance of due process for all parties involved as the case proceeds through the legal process…The University will respond to the complaint in court.” President Morris added that “sexual misconduct is unacceptable, both on our campus and everywhere.”

Christensen from Wigdor LLP said she understands the university has done things in recent years to offer support to those who have been harassed or assaulted.

Christensen believes that no one should have to work in a potentially hostile environment.

At this time, no court date has been announced, and the university did not say if they will be placing the professor on leave while the investigation is ongoing.