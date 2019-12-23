Leahy: Senate — and the truth — on trial over Trump impeachment

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said a “choreographed acquittal” of President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress would make Republicans in the Senate complicit in a cover up of impeachable crimes.

In an op-ed published Monday in the New York Times, Leahy said the Senate should reject the White’s House “stonewalling” on witness testimony and documents. Otherwise, he said, the Senate would be on the verge of abandoning its oath to do “impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”

“How the Senate handles the coming trial will shape both the presidency and our constitutional system of checks and balances for decades, long after Mr. Trump leaves office,” wrote Leahy, who has participated in six impeachment trials, including President Bill Clinton’s in 1998.

Following the U.S. House vote approving two articles of impeachment against the president, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said that he’s “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a quick acquittal, saying “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

Leahy said those positions are “tantamount to a criminal defendant being allowed to set the rules for his own trial, while the judge and jury promise him a quick acquittal.

“That is a far cry from the “impartial justice” required by our oaths and the Constitution.”

Leahy said he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying “a sham trial is in no one’s interest.” The House, he said, has accumulated “significant evidence” that Trump used his office and foreign assistance appropriated by Congress for his personal political benefit. Trump is accused of attempting to coerce Ukraine to announce an investigation into former vice president and 2020 democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Leahy’s editorial comes two days after reports that a senior White House budget official ordered the Pentagon to freeze aid to Ukraine roughly 90 minutes after Trump asked the Ukrainian president for a “favor” on a July 25 phone call.

Leahy urged his Senate colleagues to allow the official, Michael Duffy to testify, along with acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser John Bolton.

“The trial is the president’s opportunity to present a full-throated defense,” Leahy said. “There are many documents that could shed additional light on the president’s actions and several witnesses who have yet to testify. If exculpatory, I would expect the White House to welcome the production of the documents and urge the participation of the witnesses.”

Lawmakers are at an impasse over whether to allow testimony and the admission of documents and other evidence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he was not ruling out calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either.

“The Senate has a job to do,” Leahy concluded. “And it’s not to rig the trial in favor of — or against — President Trump. Our job is to follow the facts and abide by the Constitution. An acquittal based on anything less would hardly be an acquittal at all.”