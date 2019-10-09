Leahy to announce two federal grants supporting Vermont farm to school activities

October is “farm to school” month, and as Vermont and the nation celebrate it, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is set to announce two federal grants that will strengthen farm to school initiatives in the Green Mountain state. It will take place on Thursday, October 10th at 11am at the St. Albans Town Educational Center. Leahy has long been a leader in the Senate in getting funding for the Farm to School movement.

As a senior member of the Senate Agricultural Committee, he will also discuss his efforts to support this movement through the Child Nutrition Act Re-authorization. Federal Farm to School efforts are part of the “born in Vermont” initiatives, similar to the national organic standards that Leahy has taken to Washington, DC and implemented nationwide.

Following the announcement tomorrow, Leahy and other speakers will join students at the school in eating healthy lunch from its Farm to School Kitchen.