Sen. Patrick Leahy will have surgery Thursday after falling and breaking his hip.

In a statement, Leahy’s office said the fall occurred Wednesday night at his house in McLean, Virginia. The statement noted that Leahy was born blind in one eye, which effects his depth perception.

“He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him,” the statement said.

The 82-year-old Leahy, who is retiring when his current term ends in January 2023, will begin physical therapy after the surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.