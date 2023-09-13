We continue to monitor the latest with Hurricane Lee as it continues to make its way north, paralleling the east coast for the rest of the week.

Lee does not look to bring Vermont, New York and New Hampshire any significant impacts, skies will be mostly cloudy, isolated showers are possible in eastern zones, and winds will be gusty out of the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph (gustiest in the Green and White mountains).

Overall, Lee still has an eyewall as of Wednesday morning but the fanning out of the clouds is a sign of weakening. We’re expecting Lee to weaken as it moves into those cooler, northern Atlantic waters Friday through the weekend.

The track has shifted a little bit to the west since Tuesday night’s forecast update, but it doesn’t mean much for us in the North Country and Upper Valley. If anything, the clouds and gusty showers may extend a bit farther west through Saturday with this new track.