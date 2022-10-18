The vision for legal sports betting in the Green Mountain State is in its beginning stages. Vermont’s Sports Betting Study Committee is discussing recommendations it will give the legislature in January when lawmakers convene and potentially draft a bill that would authorize wagering in the state.

According to Senator Dick Sears, they have yet to settle on what kind of wagering should be allowed including whether there should be online or in-person sports betting.

“I would really hope that there would be an actual look at whether or not Vermont should,” said Sears. “If we do this first, a second step would be actual physical locations.”

In March, state lawmakers sat out a vote on the sports book bill filed during the past legislative session, but the committee thinks a new one could help increase much-needed revenue for the state.

Other New England states such as New Hampshire and Rhode Island have legalized online sports gambling in recent years and have instituted a high tax on the revenue online operators make and Vermont’s committee is debating whether to do the same.

Wendy Knight, the Chair of the VT Sports Betting Study Committee asked, “Do we leave that revenue share up to the competitive bid process which is what New Hampshire did and ended up at 51 percent?”

The committee ultimately voted to recommend a revenue share model with a minimum of 20 percent of the proceeds going to the state and also recommending a minimum of two operators and a maximum of six.

If legislation is passed, the state will likely have a smaller number of online sports books starting next fall because of its older demographic and lack of a professional sports team.

Andrew Winchell, the Director of Government Affairs at FanDuel thinks money is still there to be made. “If the study committee supports a minimum of 4 to 5 operators to operate in the state tax rate set in statue that is consistent with current market trends, Vermont will generate over $32 million over five years.”

Regardless of the revenue model, some Vermonters say they want to be able to gamble come game time. “It would be really nice to be able to do that here in Vermont,” said Wendy Maze, a Shelburne resident. “I’m a huge Patriots fan and I would love to be able to place a friendly wager.”

The committee will continue to meet every Tuesday through November 15th, and will consult New Hampshire lottery and sports betting next week.