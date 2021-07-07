Legendary radio host Ernie Farrar has died

Legendary Vermont radio host Ernie Farrar died at the age of 78. Ernie spent more than 50 years working at WVMT, and 20 with his co-host Charlie Papillo.

“He was a true friend,” Charlie said. “You know sometimes I don’t think people get it. You have co-workers and stuff, he wasn’t a co-worker, he’s your partner, we were a member of a team.”

Charlie admired Ernie’s work ethic.

“He loved his job,” Charlie said. “We had ice storms and Ernie would still come to work. It’s like no one comes to work and he would.”

Ernie and Charlie both retired from WVMT in 2018. One interview that they did, stood out to them.

“We had Richard Simmmons in the studio with us, and it was just wild,” Charlie said.

Ernie was instrumental in Dave Moody’s career, a motorsports commentator for the motor racing network.

“I was writing a column for a weekly racing trade paper that he read,” Moody said. “He called me up the summer before my freshman year of high school and said to have you contribute to my racing radio show.”

Moody said Ernie led by example, something he looked up to.

“Everything he did, Ernie just gave of himself with no thought about whether he wanted anything in return,” Moody said.

Tom Raub was a guest on the show over the years.

“His smile and welcomingness would make you feel so at ease,” Raub said. “You could tell that he was genuinely really interested in what you were talking about.”

Raub said Ernie made you feel important, no matter who you were.

“You were the important one there, not him on the radio,” Raub said.