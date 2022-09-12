The Vermont Department of Health has reported that five patients who reside in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. The patients were diagnosed between August 9 and August 27, but health officials have not identified common sources of exposure among them.

The disease is a severe type of pneumonia, often resulting in hospitalization, that is caused by Legionella bacteria. Symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever.

Health officials say that those exposed to Legionella could also develop Pontiac fever, an illness milder than Legionnaires’ disease where the pneumonia is notably absent. Legionella can be found in natural, freshwater environments, and human-made water systems and can grow and be transmitted to susceptible hosts through aerosolization.

Those over the age of 50, who currently smoke or formerly smoked tobacco or other products, and those with chronic lung disease or immunocompromising conditions are considered to be at high risk for Legionnaires’ disease. The estimated case-fatality rate is 10% and health officials advise that since symptoms are similar to COVID-19, patients with pneumonia should have a negative COVID test before further evaluation.

The Department of Health is requesting the following actions in response to the positive cases:

Maintain a high index of suspicion for legionellosis among all adults with pneumonia,

whether community-acquired or nosocomial.

Test for Legionella when evaluating adults with symptoms of pneumonia using both urine antigen and sputum/respiratory culture, especially if they report residing, working, or visiting within Franklin County.

Report all suspect and confirmed cases to the Health Department by calling 802-863-7240, option 2.



Send sputum/lower respiratory specimens or isolates to the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory for non-diagnostic isolation and molecular testing as part of the public health investigation. Submit all specimens with a Clinical Test Request Form (Micro 220).