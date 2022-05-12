Montpelier, VT — The Vermont Legislature has passed a bill that will increase access to and lower taxes on spirits-based ready-to-drink products. The bill will allow more private beer and wine retailers to sell spirits-based RTD products and reduce the taxes on the products from $7.68 per gallon to $1.10 per gallon.

“Not only are Vermont spirits consumers inconvenienced by having to go to a separate store to purchase spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails, but they also incur higher prices due to the excessive tax burden placed on these products,” said Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President of State Government Relations.

“There is no reason products with the same or similar alcohol content should be taxed at such wildly varying rates. Creating a more equal tax rate for spirits-based RTDs will support Vermont’s distillers, lower costs for consumers and bring in revenue for the state. We thank the Legislature for moving this measure forward and encourage Governor Scott to sign the bill.”

The bill will head to Governor Phil Scott for signature, and if signed, the provisions would be effective July 1, 2022.