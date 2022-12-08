Earlier this week, Vermont’s Governor rolled out a new plan for a voluntary paid family and medical leave program, but some democratic leaders in the State House say more can be done for families. Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski hosted a legislative summit attended by policymakers and advocates to talk about key points in Governor Phill Scott’s plan in which they feel could be revised to better fit the needs of Vermonters at this moment in time.

Officials say the Governor’s new insurance program is fulfilling a critical need, after Vermont didn’t have a paid leave program for decades. But some democrats have come forward, highlighting a few aspects they feel are missing from the Governor’s plan. Lt. Gov. Gray advocates for universal family leave, not just voluntary.

“It’s so important that we have a universal paid family and medical leave program,” Lt. Gov. Gray says.

“The Governor’s proposal, it only has 6 weeks of paid leave, I don’t know a lot of parents or new mothers who are ready to go back to work after 6 weeks,” she adds.

Contrary to Gov. Scott’s plan, Lt. Gov. Gray says family leave should have a 12-week minimum. Cary Brown, the executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women, says women spend a disproportionate amount of time in unpaid caretaking. She adds, wage replacement rates should be higher so workers can afford to take a leave of absence.

“We’re supportive of any efforts that get us closer to paid medical and family leave,” Brown says.

“We do know from experiences in other states that longer leave times, higher levels of wage replacement, job protection, these are all things that really go towards an effective, useful plan.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski says child care is not easily accessible in the state, and finding a solution is another point on the agenda.

“When you hear about parents having to drive 50 minutes having to drop their child off to childcare, having to bring their child to work because they don’t have access at home, this is an issue that impacts everyone in our state,” Krowinski says.

Lt. Gov. Gray adds, “the Governor has one plan, I think we will see another proposal from the legislature, one that meets those goals.”

We reached out to the Governor’s office for response to these ideas. We were told, Gov. Scott feels his plan accomplishes many goals, without relying on mandatory payroll tax. His office wrote in part:

“The Governor and his team look forward to engaging with colleagues in the Legislature on the merits of the Governor’s paid family and medical leave plan. We believe our approach accomplishes many goals we share with lawmakers, providing universal access to this important benefit, while also offering greater flexibility, avoiding one size fits all mandates, and not relying on a mandatory payroll tax on all Vermonters. One thing that Vermonters have made abundantly clear to the Governor over the years is that they are taxed enough already.”

Paid leave will likely be a key issue in the upcoming legislative session scheduled on January 4th, 2023.