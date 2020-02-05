Leroy Headley arrested in Jamaica

The manhunt for one of the U.S Marshal’s 15 most wanted fugitives ended on Sunday afternoon, after the accused murderer was found and arrested in Jamaica.

38 year old Leroy Headley was wanted for nearly two years, for the alleged killing of Anako “Annette” Lumumba, on May 3rd, 2018, the mother of his two children. Headley was taken into custody Sunday night in Negril, Jamaica.

South Burlington Police Chief, Shawn Burke, has been involved since he learned of Headley’s capture. “It was a humbling moment, to witness the family being told that Headley had been brought into custody. You know, it brings back the tragic reminder of what happened in the community, and the fatal outcomes that we do see in domestic violence situations unfortunately.”

Chittenden County States’ Attorney, Sarah George, says she is relieved for the family, and told us that she was, “thrilled to hear he was taken into custody a little less than two years after the events.” She also says she is incredibly grateful for all of the work the U.S. Marshal’s and the South Burlington Police Department put in to this investigation.

We reached out to Anako’s brother Adolphe, and while he wasn’t able to comment Wednesday, he tweeted, “Faith is not believing that God can, it is knowing that god will.” Adolphe also thanked all of the agencies that were involved in the investigation, before writing “God is good”. Adolphe also thanked John Walsh and Investigation Discovery, for featuring his sister’s story last month.