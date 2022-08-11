As Monkeypox cases rise in New England, Vermont’s LGBTQ community says the messaging around the infection needs to be changed.

According to the CDC, there are now more than 10,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., and as monkeypox continues to emerge across New England, the Pride Center of Vermont wants to spread information about the virus. Kell Arbor, the Director of Health and Wellness at the Pride Center wants to remind people that anyone can be infected, and not just the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Center of Vermont also wants to reduce the stigma and potential discrimination by encouraging people to refer to monkeypox as M Pox.

“Mislabeling out the bat increasing transmission because people are less likely to talk about it with their health care provider with the amount stigma around sexual health and wellness in general.”

Arbor says people want access to the vaccine and some are even leaving Vermont to get it. “A lot of people are driving to Montreal. It’s easy to drive across the border and walk in and get it for free, but they are only getting one dose and now we are hearing word that folks need two.”

Dr. Rick Hildebrant of the Rutland Regional Medical Center says intimate contact is by far one of the largest ways in which the virus is transmitted. “And yes there has absolutely been identified an increased number of cases in the LGBTQ population but that is not the only people who are getting this illness, it can be caught by anyone.”

“Vermont has one, one single isolated identified monkeypox case. New England has 379 cases, so not a lot of cases we are seeing in New England.”

Dr. Hildebrant says there is no need for concern but people should be aware of the symptoms. “A fever, muscle ache, fatigue, and then the characteristic rash of monkeypox, which it has an evolution with it. It starts as a flat spot and becomes a raised spot, and that raised spot will be filled with a clear fluid, then a cloudy fluid, and often times it ruptures.”

While there is treatment and a vaccination, Dr. Hildebrant says the information is evolving.