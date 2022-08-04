As of Wednesday, license applications are open to all types of cannabis businesses including retail. One applicant in Winooski says their application is already in and that the extra month gives them more time to prepare to sell in October.

“We’ve been thinking about this day for a long time,” said James Pepper, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board. The change in schedule caught some cannabis storeowners off guard.

“I was shocked, it seemed slow and they opened a month early,” said Eddy Furci, owner of Winooski Organics. “We were excited when they opened them up. It’s a major milestone in the state. Talked about decriminalization in the 80s, this is the next step in the evolution for more sensible drug policy in Vermont.”

The Control Board says the move was made to give storeowners more time to prepare. “We’ve been laser focused on getting applications out the door because you can’t just rely on Cannabis grown out of state to meet demand. We need to build the supply chain in Vermont.”

They have received close to 400 cannabis business applications from 68 different towns. Licenses are open to all types of businesses including cultivators, manufacturers, wholesale, testing labs, and retail. Over 200 cannabis stores are already approved through the state’s pre-qualification process. About 50 of those will be retail stores.

“This is a big deal for me. I’ve always been an entrepreneur, and this will help me provide for my family. Wait as long as we do as soon as possible,” said Furci.

Retail storeowners who submitted applications still have more steps to take, one of which includes getting their store approved by their local town officials. Storeowners must also reach out to their local fire departments to get certifications of occupancy.

The Cannabis Control Board will begin issuing licenses for product manufacturing and wholesales in the coming weeks and plan on officially issuing retail licenses on October 1.