Life in Clinton County, after COVID-19 shuts down NY State

While cases are slowing down in the North Country, officials in Clinton County say, we may be on the right track for things to return back to normal. However, officials suggest that may be a while, as we can expect to see some of these new norms continue once the State opens back up.

In a news conference on Friday morning, officials prepared the public on how life will look in a few weeks from now when New York State opens up.

As Erin Streiff, Healthcare Services Director for the Clinton County Health Department explains, “this virus is going to continue to be apart of our lives and we’re going to have to continue to take precautions to prevent infection. But infections are going to continue to happen, and we at the health department will continue to work tirelessly on continuing measures.”

Health officials warn certain current customs, such as social distancing and wearing masks are going to stick around.

Dr. Wouter Rietsema, Vice President of Population Health and Information Services, and Infectious Diseases Physician at CVPH, says “one of the most important public health things we can do other than trying to maintain social distancing, is wearing a mask. It’s called universial source control and it’s critically important.”

Just like in hospitals, Dr. Rietsema recommends we begin to think of masks as a part of our outfits. “We’re talking to our staff about how a mask is now apart of your clothing. And you’re expected to come to work with your mask, just like you’re expected to come to work fully clothed.”

The hope with this new normal, is to continue slowing the spread, so we don’t see a relapse.