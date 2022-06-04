A motorcyclist from western Massachusetts has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 30 in Townshend.

Bradley Hosmer, 64, of Colrain, Mass. was heading south on his bike shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Vermont State Police say a woman from Gilbertville, Mass. turned her northbound sport utility vehicle to the left, into Hosmer’s path, in an attempt to enter a gas station. He couldn’t avoid the SUV and crashed into it.

A helicopter flew Hosmer to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. As of Saturday night, the driver of the SUV had not been charged or ticketed.