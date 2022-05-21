A driver from Lowell was being treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for life-threatening injuries Saturday night, more than 24 hours after a crash in Irasburg.

Vermont State Police said that the crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Friday on Route 14. Hannah Leitch, 22, reportedly crossed the center line while driving south and hit a northbound pickup truck.

The truck driver, and a passenger in the truck, were both taken to North Country Hospital in Newport. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to investigators. Leitch, who had no passengers, was not wearing a seat belt.