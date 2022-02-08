Orwell, VT — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday morning at 9:38 am in the Town of Orwell at the intersection of Vermont Route 22A and Route 73.

Investigations by the Vermont State Police reveal that 73-year-old Thomas Thompson of Lancaster, New Hampshire, was traveling west on 22A in a Honda Civic. Thompson drove through a stop sign and into the southbound lane, where he was hit by an oncoming tractor trailer. The two vehicles traveled off the road and into a parking lot, where they collided with two parked uninhabited vehicles.

Thompson and the driver of the tractor trailer, 55-year-old Timothy Cote of Essex Junction, VT, were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for injuries. Thompson was later transported to the UVM Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

All four vehicles were totaled and it has been reported that powerlines were also down across the roadway. Investigations are ongoing.