Lightning Safety Awareness Week continues for the first week of Summer

(BURLINGTON, VT) – With the first week of summer underway, many are feeling the heat and humidity. As summer ramps up so does the potential for thunderstorms and severe weather. This means it is also time for the National Weather Service’s annual Lightning Safety Awareness Week (June 21-27th) which is dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe!

All this week they are delivering critical information on lightning facts and safety to reduce the risk of injury or death from lightning.

Lightning is defined as a transient, high-current electric discharge according to the American Meteorological Society.

Fun Fact: Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun, and can reach temperatures around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. There are on average 25,000,000 cloud to ground lightning flashes each year in just the United States alone. Overall in the state of Vermont and Northern New York there are 20 to 30 thunderstorm days annually. 50 deaths and hundreds of injuries occur in the U.S. by lightning alone just in one year.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Burlington, Vermont

In the state of Vermont, there has been only one reported death from lightning between the years of 2009-2018. New Hampshire saw zero, but New York saw seven deaths in the nine year data range (shown above). With these statistics the National Weather Service wants you to stay safe, so here are a few tips.

“When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors” is a saying to always remember. But it is also important to stay weather aware and stay up to date on the latest forecast. You can always do that by downloading the Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App.

When inside your home, you always want to avoid contact with electrical equipment or cords. Avoid using corded phones, cordless or cellular phones are safer. Avoid contact with all water and plumbing as water is a great conductor of electricity. Finally, stay away from windows and doors when storms are moving through.

As the week continues, and severe weather season takes a hold on the nation, you can stay up to date with the latest safety tips and resources here.