Littleton, NH man trying to withdraw guilty plea in murder case

A Littleton, New Hampshire man who admitted to murdering a police informant is trying to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Damion Yeargle pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 36 to 72 years in prison. The charges came from the 2016 killing of Robert Pierog.

In court documents filed this week, Yeargle’s new attorney wrote that his client was taking prescription drugs at the time of both the plea and the sentencing which impaired his ability to understand the proceedings. The lawyer added that one of Yeargle’s previous attorneys was once presented with a plea offer that, had it been accepted, would have resulted in a sentence more than a decade shorter than the one Yeargle received.