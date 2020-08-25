Live: Night one of the 2020 RNC

Charlotte, N.C. – The Republican party begin their convention Monday night with a theme of “Land of Promise”.

Monday nights speakers include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr.

There will also be speeches from private figures who have been vocal about their support for Trump such as Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The McCloskeys gained national media attention back in June for flaunting their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis.

The night’s main speakers will start at about 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2 and a half hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.