Live: President Trump caps off RNC with a speech along with Mitch McConnell and Ivanka Trump

Thursday night, President Trump will finish off the 2020 Republican National Convention with a speech at the White House.

Republicans in Congress, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, and the president’s daughter Ivanka will also give remarks on Thursday evening to cap off the Republican National Convention.

Thursday’s night’s events will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.