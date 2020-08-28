Live: President Trump caps off RNC with a speech along with Mitch McConnell and Ivanka Trump

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday night, President Trump will finish off the 2020 Republican National Convention with a speech at the White House. 

Republicans in Congress, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, and the president’s daughter Ivanka will also give remarks on Thursday evening to cap off the Republican National Convention. 

Thursday’s night’s events will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog