Livestock injured in Beekmantown barn fire

A Beekmantown dairy farm fire called in multiple departments for help this morning.
Crews received calls around 8:30 p.m. of a fire inside Bubbin’s Farm on Pardy Road. Officials say flames flowed out of one of the farm’s larger barns. Several livestock are injured.
The fire has been put out but the cause is still under investigation.
