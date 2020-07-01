Local 22/44 wins New York AP awards for news and feature reporting

Congratulations to our winners in the New York State Associated Press awards contest.

Lauren Walsh won first place in the Public Service category; Staci DaSilva took second place in Spot News; and Polikseni Manxhari won second place in Feature Reporting.

Click on the links to watch their winning entries.

Remembering a teammate: Climbing for Connor by Lauren Walsh

Jury finds Bourgoin guilty on five second-dgree murder charges in fatal crash by Staci DaSilva

Richmond woman reunites with mother who thought she died at birth by Polikseni Manxhari

The stories were selected from 578 entries submitted by 46 television and radio stations. The entries featured news, feature and sports stories from 2019.

The NYSAPA Awards Banquet, held annually to honor the winners, was canceled because of restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.