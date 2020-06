All good things must come to an end. Such is the case for Spencer Thomas’ tenure with Local 22 & Local 44’s News as the Morning Reporter. After two plus fun and growth-filled years reporting in Vermont, Northern New York and New Hampshire, Spencer is moving on to a new opportunity in the news industry. Stay tuned on her Facebook page Spencer Thomas Local 22 & Local 44 News, for the update on where she lands!

Join us in wishing Spencer the best of luck on her new adventure, congratulations!