Local 22’s & Local 44’s permanent antenna now broadcasting over the air at full power

If you’ve had difficulty watching us over the air since the beginning of July, that experience should now be much easier. WVNY’s and WFFF’s over-the-air antenna is now broadcasting at full power.

Our chief engineer, Dave Turner, says the antenna went to full-power status shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. However, he notes that it may need to be powered back down temporarily on Monday and Tuesday. Other local stations also have their transmitters atop Mount Mansfield, as we do, and we may need to reduce power to allow those stations to complete the installation of their own antennae.

The Federal Communications Commission has forced WVNY, WFFF and hundreds of other television stations nationwide to change frequencies in order to free up more of the airwaves for wireless broadband internet and other uses. The FCC has been calling this initiative the Repack Program.