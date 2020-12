In its first update since Christmas Eve, the Vermont Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday and 79 new cases. Chittenden County had 18 of the new infections, and Windsor County had 15. There were eight each in Rutland County and Windham County, while Franklin County had seven. Addison County, Bennington County and Orange County had five apiece. There were three in Caledonia County and two in Washington County. Essex County, Lamoille County and Orleans County each had one.

Out of more than 259,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 680,000 total tests, there have been 6,966 cases and 4,591 people recovered. One hundred twenty-one Vermonters have died.