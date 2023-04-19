Much of Burlington’s history can be found in its architecture, however, many of the city’s buildings have been lost to history. Author Bob Blanchard looks at the buildings that are no longer standing in a new book “Lost Burlington, Vermont.”

He reveals stories of how dozens of buildings came to be built and eventually met their demise through demolition, deterioration or fire.

Blanchard was born and raised in Burlington’s South End. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in history. After retiring from the U.S. Customs Service, he took up local history as a hobby. His “Burlington Area History” Facebook group has nearly 23,000 members. “Lost Burlington, Vermont is his first book. He spoke with Fox 44 Morning Brew about his new book and possible plans for a second.