Local author Sam Brakeley set to launch new book in Burlington

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas caught up with local author, Sam Brakeley, regarding the launch of his new book, ‘Skiing With Henry Knox‘.

After experiencing personal life obstacles, Brakeley tells the story out to complete the Catamount Trail, a 330-mile-cross-country ski trail that runs across Vermont from the Massachusetts border to Canada, and brought Henry Knox along on the journey.

The free book launch will take place on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:00p.m., at Phoenix Books in Burlington.

For more information, click here.