Dozens of local and national authors came to Burlington this weekend for the inaugural Green Mountain Book Festival. The idea for this festival was sparked by the pandemic. One of the festival organizers and board members, Barbara Shatara, says she wanted to get people out of their homes to enjoy local literature.

The festival aims to showcase a diverse selection of authors and share literary artwork throughout Burlington. They honor free expression and encourage a deeper understanding of society through literature. The weekend was filled with different activities, including author meet and greets, used book sales, and writers’ workshops.

Shatara says the planning for the Green Mountain Book Festival began in March. “We really want to build a community of readers. Books, storytelling, are really important parts of the fabric of society,” she said. “It’s a way of understanding our world, it’s a way of understanding ourselves, it’s an opportunity for us to build community with one another.”

Ruth Ozeki, an American-Canadian author and filmmaker, was the headliner of the festival. Event sponsors include Burlington City Arts, the Fletcher Free Library, and Phoenix Books.

Angela Patten, an Irish poet who’s lived in Vermont for many years, showcased her poetry Sunday. She focuses on narrative poetry, and enjoys writing about people and nature. “I still think it’s a very small audience for poetry because it’s an acquired taste, but it requires a little more patience. I think hearing poetry read aloud is a great way to appreciate it,” Patten noted.

The festival board also decided to host the event during banned book week, and passages from banned books were read at an open mic. Shatara says, “storytelling is an important part of humanity. When you censor those, those stories don’t get out to the people who really need them.”

The board of directors thanks their sponsors and volunteers, and hopes to bring the Green Mountain Book Festival back in 2023.