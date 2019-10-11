Local bank (and their pets) go pink for breast cancer awareness

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – A local bank and its employees’ pets are working to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Mascoma Bank teamed up with the American Cancer Society for “Paint the Bank Pink,” decking out all their branches with pink cupcakes, macaroons and donation bins.

Employees’ pets – dogs, horses, and even birds – got in on the important effort by donning pink bowties.

The bank is asking people to vote on which pet wore it best, donating $5 to the American Cancer Society for every vote received.











Joy Hastings, community relationship manager for Mascoma Bank, said her mother battled breast cancer and later died of lung cancer in 2013, so the awareness campaign is personal.

“The American Cancer Society has advocated so that my sister and I were able to get screening for free 10 years before the age my mother was when she had cancer,” Hastings said. “It was very important for me to be a part of this.”