Jericho, VT — Lucy & Howe Brewing, a local brewery that opened its doors in 2020, celebrated National Beer Day by releasing a new beer that will benefit Ukraine. Founder Jesse Cronin describes the beer as a 3.8% ABV wheat ale made with water, malt, hops, and yeast and is a “thirst quencher” and a “beer that really wants spring to come.” The beer, titled “The Ukraine Beer” is packaged with a label that touts colors from the Ukrainian flag and a quote from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that reads “weapons are our truth”. The label also states that the beer is “brewed with lemon with a distaste for fascists”.

Lucy & Howe Brewing is one of several Vermont breweries that have joined the cause to support Ukraine. Jennifer Swiatek, co-owner of Beverage Warehouse in Winooski initially reached out to local breweries and asked if there was a possibility that they could make something for the Ukraine benefit. “Anyone willing to or interested in making a beer that is branded or in any way having to do with Ukraine in general, we’ll be donating 100% of our sales of that beer to humanitarian relief efforts.”

Describing the situation in Ukraine as “just horrifying”, Cronin wanted to find a way to contribute. A few other Vermont breweries joined others around the country in the Resolve project, a way to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. While several breweries have produced a specific recipe from Resolve, Cronin said the main idea behind Resolve was to put the infrastructure out and to raise awareness for Ukraine but at the end of the day, the project was flexible with what each brewery is able to contribute to the cause.

As a small brewery, Cronin said the maximum output for beer that they produce is 20-24 cases and that Lucy & Howe kept half of “The Ukraine Beer” to sell locally in Jericho, and sold the other half to the Beverage Warehouse, the Craft Beer Cellar in Waterbury, Cheese & Wine Traders in South Burlington, and the Stowe Public House. A keg was also made and sold to Black Flannel Brewing Company in Essex, which will be making it’s debut on Friday.

“The Ukraine Beer” is listed at $20 for a 4-pack, with $13 of each purchase going to the International Rescue Committee. Cronin promoted the beer on social media and said that there was a decent amount of interest in the area and within the first hour it went on sale in Jericho, a case and a half had already been sold.

According to the Lucy & Howe’s Twitter, as of 1:30 pm on Friday, they have raised a total of $1,175 from their sales of their new beer.